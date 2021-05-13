Dr. Jason Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Johnson, MD
Dr. Jason Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
St. Mark's OBGYN1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
I’m 51 years old and needed a doctor with experience with menopausal issues. There are a million great doctor reviews from women about their children’s births but so few reviews about doctors who have treated older women around the menopause years. I initially decided to have a hysterectomy due to painful fibroids but Dr. Johnson discovered that I also had stage IV endometriosis with tumors inside and outside of my uterus that also fused part of my bowel to my uterus. He was seriously amazing and remarkable. After surgery my life changed from a constant expectation of pain and issues to a totally new life - pain-free, energetic and feeling better and younger than I have in years.
About Dr. Jason Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376638718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
