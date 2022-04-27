Dr. Jason Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Johnson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Johnson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Univnevadaschoolofmedicine1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5110
PHX PlasticSurgery / Jason Daniel Johnson PLLC15396 N 83rd Ave Ste B100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 610-2999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Well he Explains things well to let you know what he will do and I’m excited for him doing my surgery hopefully everything that he says will be done he’s wonderful I’ve been dealing with this pain of my breasts and in the back of my back I have things that happen I don’t know what it is and he will reconstruct my breast . Thank you
About Dr. Jason Johnson, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
