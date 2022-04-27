Overview

Dr. Jason Johnson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE-DIVISION OF PLASTIC SURGERY in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.