Dr. Jason Johnson, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Johnson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE-DIVISION OF PLASTIC SURGERY in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univnevadaschoolofmedicine
    1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 671-5110
  2. 2
    PHX PlasticSurgery / Jason Daniel Johnson PLLC
    15396 N 83rd Ave Ste B100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 610-2999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Well he Explains things well to let you know what he will do and I’m excited for him doing my surgery hopefully everything that he says will be done he’s wonderful I’ve been dealing with this pain of my breasts and in the back of my back I have things that happen I don’t know what it is and he will reconstruct my breast . Thank you
    Martha Lopez Garcia — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Johnson, DO
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.