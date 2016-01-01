Dr. Jason Judd, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Judd, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jason Judd, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from University Of Colorado.
Dr. Judd works at
Locations
-
1
Judd Orthodontics1942 E Southern Ave Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 801-0195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sun Valley Orthodontics10750 W McDowell Rd Ste D410, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 277-4382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judd?
About Dr. Jason Judd, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1649424342
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judd accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Judd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judd works at
Dr. Judd speaks Spanish.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.