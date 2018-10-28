Dr. Kalk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Kalk, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Kalk, DPM
Dr. Jason Kalk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kalk's Office Locations
Affiliated Podiatrists, Ltd.6445 N Central Ave Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 202-8800
- 2 5215 N California Ave Ste 804, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 907-7750
Affiliated Podiatrists Ltd.4211 N Cicero Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 202-8800
4
Swedish Covenant Hospital5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome service, friendly and professional. Dr. Kalk took the time to explain in details what was going on with my daughter’s foot. It was a great pleasure to interact with his entire team. Everyone was friendly and helpful. They moved fast. I highly recommend his office. It was an urgent appointment and it was scheduled with ease,same day within the next our. When we arrived we were taken right away and the whole thing took an hour with X-ray and cast application.
About Dr. Jason Kalk, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427331347
