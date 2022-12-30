See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD

Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Kaneshige works at GREGORY H CHOW MD INC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaneshige's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kuakini Physicians Tower
    405 N Kuakini St Ste 1105, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 532-2056
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Center - The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu
    91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-3520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • North Hawaii Community Hospital
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 30, 2022
    Dr Kaneshige provided emergency hip surgery to my husband. He explained everything thoroughly, even drawing a picture of what it involved. He couldn’t have been more thorough or compassionate
    Rosemary — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871798132
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Residency
    • University of Hawaii Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
