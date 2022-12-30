Overview of Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD

Dr. Jason Kaneshige, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kaneshige works at GREGORY H CHOW MD INC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.