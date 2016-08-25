Dr. Jason Kanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Kanos, MD
Dr. Jason Kanos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Kanos works at
Dr. Kanos' Office Locations
-
1
OB/GYN AssociatesMount Sinai Doctors, New York, NY 10036 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanos?
Dr. Kanos is great doctor and always makes me feel comfortable. I enjoy going to see him and he makes the process a lot more relaxing. He's smart and is very caring. I'm lucky to call him my doctor.
About Dr. Jason Kanos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1326049859
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanos works at
Dr. Kanos has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanos speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.