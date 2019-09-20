Overview of Dr. Jason Kaplan, MD

Dr. Jason Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Sinclair Retina Associates in Media, PA with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.