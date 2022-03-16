Dr. Jason Karo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Karo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Karo, MD
Dr. Jason Karo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Karo's Office Locations
-
1
WNC Ophthalmology, PLLC900 Hendersonville Rd Ste 302, Asheville, NC 28803 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karo did cataract surgery on both of my eyes. Both were very successful and I would recommend him to anyone with eye problems. He and his staff were very professional and very caring. He called after each surgery to see how I was doing and he took time to answer any questions . He did not rush me through appointments as some doctors do. I am so glad I was referred to Dr. Karo!
About Dr. Jason Karo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033109111
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Karo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karo has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.