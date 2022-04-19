Dr. Jason Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Karp, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Karp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Karp works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine and Cardiology at Manhasset1350 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-5357
-
2
North Shore LIJ Medical Group, Jason B. Karp, MD800 Community Dr Ste 308, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-5357
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had asked for a second opinion and I am very glad I did. He gave me test the other doctor never did. He told me what my problem was right away. I am so glad I switched doctors.
About Dr. Jason Karp, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376514265
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, Critical Care Medicine-Internal Medicine Montefiore M C-H&l Moses Div, Internal Medicine
- Montefiore Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Karp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karp works at
Dr. Karp has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karp speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.