Dr. Jason Kass, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Kass, MD
Dr. Jason Kass, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Reliant Otolaryngology123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3103Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
I recently needed to have a large mass removed from my neck. Dr. Cass did a fantastic job. From our initial consultation to the surgery, he was through, patient and professional. I would recommend him in a heartbeat.
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UPMC
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Dr. Kass has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
