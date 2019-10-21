Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD
Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital.
Dr. Kellogg's Office Locations
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic -Anaheim Hills5475 E La Palma Ave Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 485-0354Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic - Dana Point33971 Selva Rd Ste 150, Dana Point, CA 92629 Directions (949) 503-3851Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Newport Bay Hospital1501 E 16th St, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor.
About Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952331530
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
