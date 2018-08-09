Dr. Jason Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kelly, MD
Dr. Jason Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S Fl 5, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Dr. Kelly is a phenomenal doctor with a wealth of knowledge and superb compassion for his patients. He wasn'tmy surgeon recently for lower back issues and explained everything thoroughly several times with my husband and me. While I was in hospital after surgery I was having some pain issues... he came to my room 3x each day I was in hospital to discuss options until he felt it was safe to discharge me. I will recommend Dr. Kellynto anyone having back/spine issues- Dr. Kelly is the best!!!
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr
- San Francisco Ortho Res Program
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Sacrum Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
