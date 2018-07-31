Overview of Dr. Jason Kemp, MD

Dr. Jason Kemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Kemp works at St. Luke's Clinic - Bariatrics & General Surgery in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.