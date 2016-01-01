See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jason Kendler, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Kendler, MD

Dr. Jason Kendler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Kendler works at 72nd Medical Associates in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kendler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seventy Second Street Medical Associates PC
    310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jason Kendler, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578650651
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kendler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kendler works at 72nd Medical Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kendler’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

