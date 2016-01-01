Dr. Kendler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Kendler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Kendler, MD
Dr. Jason Kendler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Kendler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kendler's Office Locations
-
1
Seventy Second Street Medical Associates PC310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kendler?
About Dr. Jason Kendler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578650651
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendler works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.