Overview of Dr. Jason Kim, MD

Dr. Jason Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Associated Head and Neck Surgeons DBA Eric Waki, MD ENT, Inc. in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.