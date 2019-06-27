Dr. Jason Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Kim, MD
Dr. Jason Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Associated Head & Neck Surgeons of Greater Orange County Inc.1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3800, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 519-3545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff are friendly and extremely helpful! More importantly, easy to get a hold of when needed!
About Dr. Jason Kim, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1225118979
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
