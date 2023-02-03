Overview of Dr. Jason Kinkartz, MD

Dr. Jason Kinkartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Kinkartz works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Shoulder Dislocation and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.