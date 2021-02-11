Overview

Dr. Jason Kinzel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Kinzel works at Alabama Infectious Disease Center PC in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.