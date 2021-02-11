Dr. Jason Kinzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kinzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Kinzel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Alabama Infectious Disease Center PC420 Lowell Dr SE Ste 204, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-5835
Huntsville Hospital Digestive Disease Center - Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 302, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 319-3007
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Kinzel was very patient and knowledgeable. He has a great bedside manner. I am disabled and my sister helps with appointments, etc; Great doctor!
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558577452
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kinzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinzel has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinzel.
