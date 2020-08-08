Overview

Dr. Jason Klein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Lutheran Family Health Centers, Brooklyn, NY in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.