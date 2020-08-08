Dr. Jason Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Klein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Children's Health Services5610 2ND AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7942Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 5:15pmFriday9:00am - 5:15pm
Medical160 E 32nd St Ste L3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent MD and great guy. Definitely recommend.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- New York University (NYU)
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
