Dr. Jason Kovac, MD

Urology
2.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Kovac, MD

Dr. Jason Kovac, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Dr. Kovac works at Men's Health Center Urology of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kovac's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Men's Health Center Urology of Indiana
    8240 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 362-2778
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Varicocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Varicocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Jason Kovac, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033462239
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Kovac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovac works at Men's Health Center Urology of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kovac’s profile.

    Dr. Kovac has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

