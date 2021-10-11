Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Pain Institute of Long Island205 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (631) 474-0707Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, S Huntington, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Jason Kreiner MD1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 520-3053
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very little wait time to see Dr. Kreiner. As always, he was very friendly, attentive and knowledgeable. He provided a thorough explanation for both former and upcoming procedures. I strongly recommend him to anyone who is in need of treatment for pain management.
About Dr. Jason Kreiner, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1851672208
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Downstate Med Ctr-Kings Co Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreiner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreiner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreiner.
