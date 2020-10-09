Dr. Jason Krumholtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krumholtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Krumholtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Krumholtz, MD
Dr. Jason Krumholtz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Krumholtz works at
Dr. Krumholtz's Office Locations
-
1
Eastdale Urology50 Eastdale Ave N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 437-5000
-
2
Fishkill Urology400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 210, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 437-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Krumholtz for many years now. Great doctor. Always a pleasant personality.
About Dr. Jason Krumholtz, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275627150
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Urology
Dr. Krumholtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krumholtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krumholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krumholtz has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krumholtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krumholtz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krumholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krumholtz.
