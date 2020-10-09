Overview of Dr. Jason Krumholtz, MD

Dr. Jason Krumholtz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Krumholtz works at Eastdale Urology in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.