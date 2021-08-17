Dr. Jason Lachance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lachance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lachance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Lachance, MD
Dr. Jason Lachance, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Mainegeneral Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lachance's Office Locations
- 1 100 Campus Dr Unit 116, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-0069
-
2
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 883-0069
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lachance is so caring and approachable about any issues. He’s kept me going for almost 4 years now
About Dr. Jason Lachance, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
