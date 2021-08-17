Overview of Dr. Jason Lachance, MD

Dr. Jason Lachance, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Mainegeneral Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.