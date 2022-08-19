Dr. Jason Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert Office2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - South Gilbert1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthoarizona-mezona Division1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 207, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
I'm very satisfied with my surgery. I had a significant injury- 3 breaks in the ankle- and the surgery to fix has been very successful. Several screws and a plate, but the bones look perfect in alignment and healing. The incisions are actually very faint by this point. I don't know how the surgery and recovery could have gone any better. Dr. Lake and his PA Jarrod were excellent in both doing the surgery as well as explaining before and after what I could expect. I never want to have a need for his services again, but I absolutely would go back to Dr, Lake if I did need something.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Campbell Clinic/UT-Memphis
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lake works at
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
455 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Lake online or over the phone.