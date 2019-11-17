Overview

Dr. Jason-Lamont Salagubang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Salagubang works at I Am Healthy in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.