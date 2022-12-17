Overview of Dr. Jason Lang, MD

Dr. Jason Lang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Lang works at Adventist Health Hendersonville , NC in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.