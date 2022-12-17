Dr. Jason Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Lang, MD
Dr. Jason Lang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Lang works at
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
AdventHealth Hendersonville100 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (407) 849-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my knee replaced just over a year ago. All went extremely well. Would highly recommend Dr Jason Lang.
About Dr. Jason Lang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hosp
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University School of Medicine, Medicine, NC, USA
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
