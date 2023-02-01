See All Ophthalmologists in Media, PA
Dr. Jason Lange, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jason Lange, MD

Dr. Jason Lange, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Media, PA. 

Dr. Lange works at Ridley Creek Retina LLC in Media, PA with other offices in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lange's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ridley Creek Retina LLC
    200 E State St Ste 105, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 892-1708
  2. 2
    South Pediatrics - 17 Davis No4
    17 Davis Blvd Ste 308, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2023
    He was very knowledgeable and through in workin with me. He does retinal scans at all my appoints. He is able to make adjustments in my treatment when necessary.
    About Dr. Jason Lange, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174937775
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lange has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.