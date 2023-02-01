Dr. Lange has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Lange, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Lange, MD
Dr. Jason Lange, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Media, PA.
Dr. Lange works at
Dr. Lange's Office Locations
Ridley Creek Retina LLC200 E State St Ste 105, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 892-1708
South Pediatrics - 17 Davis No417 Davis Blvd Ste 308, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very knowledgeable and through in workin with me. He does retinal scans at all my appoints. He is able to make adjustments in my treatment when necessary.
About Dr. Jason Lange, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174937775
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lange accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.