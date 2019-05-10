Dr. Jason Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Lee, MD
Dr. Jason Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Hebei Medical University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Collom and Carney Clinic Department of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Davita Southwest Arkansas Dlyss225 N Dudney Rd, Magnolia, AR 71753 Directions (903) 614-3937
Texarkana Regional Dialysis Center4800 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3600
Miller County Dialysis816 East St, Texarkana, AR 71854 Directions (870) 772-2756
Northeast Texas Dialysis606 Loop 59, Atlanta, TX 75551 Directions (903) 796-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! One of Texarkana's best. Answered all my questions. Spent time with me with no rush. Intelligent. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jason Lee, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285634592
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Medical School
- Hebei Medical University College Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
