Overview of Dr. Jason Lee, MD

Dr. Jason Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Hebei Medical University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Magnolia, AR, Texarkana, AR and Atlanta, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.