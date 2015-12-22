Dr. Jason Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lee, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was patient, thorough and made me feel very comfortable.
- Dermatopathology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1457372963
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatopathology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
337 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.