Dr. Jason Leedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Leedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School Of Medicine In Cleveland and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Dr. Leedy's Office Locations
Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute2060 Lander Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 701-6238
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Leedy and his staff are beyond phenomenal. I recently had a tummy tuck and lipo. I had 4 babies in 6 years and that took a huge toll on my body. Which in turn took a huge toll on my confidence. I finally decided to put the work in and lost 82 pounds but then hated my body even more so I decided it was finally time to get the surgery I had dreamed about even though i was so nervous. The results…well let’s just say that I have happy cried, a lot. Sometimes instill can’t believe that i have the tummy that i have dreamed about for years. I can not say enough amazing things about Dr. Leedy. I felt comfortable from the moment he walked in the room. He explained everything perfectly and wasn’t pushy. I LOVE the results and am so pleased with his work. I would recommend him to time and time again. He even came in on a day that the office was closed to take out my drains. You can definitely see the passion and love that Dr Leedy has in doing what he does.
About Dr. Jason Leedy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154416857
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Case Western Reserve School Of Medicine In Cleveland
- Cornell University Arts & Scences
