Dr. Jason Leedy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (145)
Map Pin Small Mayfield Heights, OH
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Leedy, MD

Dr. Jason Leedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School Of Medicine In Cleveland and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

Dr. Leedy works at Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute in Mayfield Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Leedy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute
    2060 Lander Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 701-6238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Leedy and his staff are beyond phenomenal. I recently had a tummy tuck and lipo. I had 4 babies in 6 years and that took a huge toll on my body. Which in turn took a huge toll on my confidence. I finally decided to put the work in and lost 82 pounds but then hated my body even more so I decided it was finally time to get the surgery I had dreamed about even though i was so nervous. The results…well let’s just say that I have happy cried, a lot. Sometimes instill can’t believe that i have the tummy that i have dreamed about for years. I can not say enough amazing things about Dr. Leedy. I felt comfortable from the moment he walked in the room. He explained everything perfectly and wasn’t pushy. I LOVE the results and am so pleased with his work. I would recommend him to time and time again. He even came in on a day that the office was closed to take out my drains. You can definitely see the passion and love that Dr Leedy has in doing what he does.
    Andrea — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jason Leedy, MD
    About Dr. Jason Leedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154416857
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve School Of Medicine In Cleveland
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University Arts & Scences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Leedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leedy works at Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute in Mayfield Heights, OH. View the full address on Dr. Leedy’s profile.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Leedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

