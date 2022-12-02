Dr. Jason Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lehman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Lehman, MD
Dr. Jason Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University Extension School|Weill Cornell Medical College|Weill-Cornell Medical College.
Dr. Lehman's Office Locations
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Garden13838 Tilden Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 287-9113Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was so nervous and when he walked it I felt so calm . He’s kind , listens and explains .
About Dr. Jason Lehman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University|Stanford University Hand & Upper Limb Fellowship
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Cornell Weill|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Harvard University Extension School|Weill Cornell Medical College|Weill-Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.