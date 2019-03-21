See All Urologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD

Urology
4.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD

Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lemoine works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lemoine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psa Clinical Laboratory Inc
    303 E Par St, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 876-3627
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Altamonte Springs
    270 Northlake Blvd Ste 1008, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 834-3300
  3. 3
    Florida Urology Associates
    1812 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Had a vasectomy done with Dr. Lemonie, very satisfied, no pain, no discomfort even the day after! Kind, caring, takes his time with you.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154328375
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemoine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemoine has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemoine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemoine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemoine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

