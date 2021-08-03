Overview

Dr. Jason Levitre, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Levitre works at Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Coconut Creek, FL, Palm City, FL, Coral Springs, FL and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.