Dr. Jason Levitre, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Levitre, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Medical Center.
Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists7730 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 369-2199
West Palm Beach Office1521 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 258-9435
Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists4750 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 561-3338
Coconut Creek Office4879 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 Directions (954) 979-0505
Fort Lauderdale Office2737 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 561-3338
Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC2664 Sw Immanuel Dr, Palm City, FL 34990 Directions (772) 288-3338
Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC5441 N University Dr Ste 102, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 753-3910
Podiatry Associates, Inc4201 S Cloverleaf Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have not visited this office yet, vut when I was told that he relocated his office I had to find out where he is, because Dr. Lavitre is one of the best doctors I've had the pleasure of meeting! He repaired my damaged ankle a couple years ago, and I was told by others that the pain I would experience when I woke would be unbearable, but because of the skills of Dr Lavitre, I have 4 screws and a rod in my foot and I've never felt any pain. Now I refer him to anyone who asks. My yearly checkup is due and I prefer him to look at his handiwork over anyone else if possible.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1326017179
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
