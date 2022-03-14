Dr. Jason Levy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Levy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Levy, DPM
Dr. Jason Levy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
Countryside Foot and Ankle2521 Countryside Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 797-5008
- 2 8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 219, Largo, FL 33777 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levy is amazing. I have been seeing him for my foot issues for the past 5 years. He is patient, kind and listens to my concerns without rushing me. Always makes me laugh and feel comfortable while under his care. His staff has courtesies, gentle and very respectful to my needs. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jason Levy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1861435414
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
