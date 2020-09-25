Dr. Jason Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-8850
- 2 1225 Harding Pl Ste 5100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8850
Carolinas Gastroenterology15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 512-2140
Atrium Health - Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pineville10650 Park Rd Ste 480, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-0520
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great GI doctor. He called to follow up after my procedure to make sure I was okay. Very personable and makes you feel comfortable; listens and spends time answering questions. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Jason Lewis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144435322
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Pancreatitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
