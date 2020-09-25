Overview

Dr. Jason Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Pancreatitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.