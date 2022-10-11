Overview of Dr. Jason Lichten, MD

Dr. Jason Lichten, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Lichten works at Central Ohio Plastic Surgery in Lancaster, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.