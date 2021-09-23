Dr. Ling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Ling, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Ling, MD
Dr. Jason Ling, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Ling works at
Dr. Ling's Office Locations
St. Jude Heritage Endocrinology100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 105, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and caring doctor. He has been my doctor for almost 2 years now and he has never failed to follow-up on any concerns I have had. He responds to any questions and would discuss results thoroughly and explain them clearly to you personally. He does not rush and make sure you are taken care of.
About Dr. Jason Ling, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154664597
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
