Dr. Jason Litak, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Litak, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles.
Locations
Santa Monica Dermatology Medical Group2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 990W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-4484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
FINALLY found my dermatologist! Dr. Jason Litak is the only one I've been to in LA who examined my skin thoroughly, and used a lit magnifying viewer. He listened to my concerns, did a biopsy on one issue, found another issue and froze it. Thank you, Dr. Litak, for taking care of me.
About Dr. Jason Litak, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Micrographic Surg
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ctr-Rush U
- Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litak has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Litak speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Litak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.