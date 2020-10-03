See All Dermatologists in Bessemer, AL
Dr. Jason Lockridge, MD

Dermatology
2.3 (45)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Lockridge, MD is a Dermatologist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Lockridge works at Alabama Skin Institute Inc in Bessemer, AL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL, Vero Beach, FL and Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Skin Institute Inc.
    6285 Park South Dr, Bessemer, AL 35022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 426-5507
  2. 2
    Palm Bay Office
    1761 Palm Bay Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 220-6400
  3. 3
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    805 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 257-7373
  4. 4
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    7765 144th St Unit 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 388-3551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Oct 03, 2020
    Dr. Lockridge was a professional in every since; thorough, compassionate and took the time to do the most complete full body exam I have ever had. Will recommend him to everyone looking for a great dermatologist in the area.
    — Oct 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jason Lockridge, MD
    About Dr. Jason Lockridge, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922092576
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lockridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lockridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lockridge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockridge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

