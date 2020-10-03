Dr. Lockridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Lockridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Lockridge, MD is a Dermatologist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Alabama Skin Institute Inc.6285 Park South Dr, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 426-5507
Palm Bay Office1761 Palm Bay Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 220-6400
Water's Edge Dermatology805 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-7373
Water's Edge Dermatology7765 144th St Unit 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-3551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lockridge was a professional in every since; thorough, compassionate and took the time to do the most complete full body exam I have ever had. Will recommend him to everyone looking for a great dermatologist in the area.
About Dr. Jason Lockridge, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockridge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockridge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.