See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Jason Lowe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jason Lowe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Lowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lowe works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Orthopedics
    4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 801, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 484-2171
  2. 2
    Cape Fear Orthopedics
    6000 Ramsey St Ste 108, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 484-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Clavicle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lowe?

    Nov 16, 2019
    On 18OCT2018 our daughter was a passenger in a horrific auto accident. Several bones to the right side of her body had multiple oblique fractures as well as her left wrist. Dr Lowe performed two major surgeries on her and thou she is still in rehab right now, she is doing remarkable with Physical and Occupational therapy. We were told it would take a year for her to recover, but she is gonna recover ! Also, we know God played a role In our daughters survival as well, and all we do know for now, he must have special plan for her while still here on earth. We consider ourselves very lucky that Dr Lowe was called in to put our daughter back together, it was truly a miracle and a lot of work to do so. Thank you Dr Lowe and all those who assisted you.
    Jackson Family — Nov 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Lowe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Lowe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lowe to family and friends

    Dr. Lowe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lowe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Lowe, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Lowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861482341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Medical Center At Fort Sam Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowe works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lowe’s profile.

    Dr. Lowe has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Lowe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.