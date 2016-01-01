Overview

Dr. Jason Lu, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Northeast Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.