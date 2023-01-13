Dr. Jason Maggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Maggi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Maggi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Dr. Maggi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jason C Maggi MD377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 477-5978
-
2
SBMC - Dept of Surgery94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 891-5835
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maggi?
Each appointment with him has been informative, thorough and never rushed. Typically, surgeons get a bad rep for their bedside but Dr. Maggi really connects which inspired me to write this review. Cancer treatment hasn't been a day at the beach but it ended up reasonably successful. Now we just have to get through post-treatment hoops and pray it doesn't return. Thanks Dr. Maggi for always being so kind. (His staff = pretty nice too).
About Dr. Jason Maggi, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629262704
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maggi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maggi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maggi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maggi works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.