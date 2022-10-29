See All Podiatric Surgeons in Warwick, RI
Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Warwick, RI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM

Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Mallette works at South County Foot & Ankle in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mallette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South County Foot & Ankle
    1087 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02888 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 354-7966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Replacement
Arthritis
Dislocated Joint
Flat Foot
Flatfoot Correction
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
High Arch
Joint Replacement Surgery
Sever's Disease
Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2022
    I was 13 years old when I had my foot surgery. Dr. Mollette assured me I would be able to play basketball again, and it is now 8 years laters and I enjoy playing basketball with my kids!!!!!! Being able to play the way I always dreamed , and without feeling pain is one of the best feelings in the world! I thank God and I am grateful that Dr. Mollette was able to help me ….. I will always feel gratitude and will always remember my life before walking into the clinic and my life afterwards. All the beautiful moments I have been able to experience like running with my kiddos in the park, or like swimming with my family, shooting hoops, going for walks with my family, playing other sports , etc!!!!!! May the Lord bless him always!!!!!!!
    Jose Garcia Garcia — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1871724740
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallette works at South County Foot & Ankle in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Mallette’s profile.

    Dr. Mallette has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.