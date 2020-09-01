Dr. Jason Marengo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Marengo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Marengo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Locations
NorthBay Cancer Center1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 390, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. made pre-surgery evaluation, and gave detailed info about process. Nurses in post care were obviously impressed with his incisions. Was available for any concerns immediately & without fail! Followed my progress devotedly. I consider myself blessed to have been accepted for his incredible care.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
