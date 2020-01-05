Dr. Mastor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Mastor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Mastor, MD
Dr. Jason Mastor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. Mastor works at
Dr. Mastor's Office Locations
Jason E Mastor MD PA206 Joe Knox Ave Ste F, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-6500
Greenbrook Tms Mooresville LLC149 Plantation Ridge Dr Ste 150, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (855) 940-4867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Compassionate casual and comfortable.
About Dr. Jason Mastor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastor has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.