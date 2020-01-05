See All Psychiatrists in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Jason Mastor, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (39)
Map Pin Small Mooresville, NC
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Mastor, MD

Dr. Jason Mastor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.

Dr. Mastor works at Mastor Mental Health in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mastor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jason E Mastor MD PA
    206 Joe Knox Ave Ste F, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-6500
  2. 2
    Greenbrook Tms Mooresville LLC
    149 Plantation Ridge Dr Ste 150, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 940-4867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jan 05, 2020
    Very thorough. Compassionate casual and comfortable.
    — Jan 05, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Mastor, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospital
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
