Dr. Jason Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Mayer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Mayer, MD
Dr. Jason Mayer, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer's Office Locations
-
1
Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 634-2020
-
2
Jason Mayer, MD3156 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
3
William A. Shachtman, MD1725 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
4
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Centerra6125 Sky Pond Dr, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
5
Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 221-2222
-
6
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
7
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline2555 E 13th St, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 221-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Brief but professional, friendly, clear.
About Dr. Jason Mayer, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1720374994
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp-Cornea
- Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.