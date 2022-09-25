Overview of Dr. Jason Mayer, MD

Dr. Jason Mayer, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Mayer works at Cheyenne Eye Clinic in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Fort Collins, CO, Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.