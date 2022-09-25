See All Ophthalmologists in Cheyenne, WY
Dr. Jason Mayer, MD

Cornea & External Diseases
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Mayer, MD

Dr. Jason Mayer, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Mayer works at Cheyenne Eye Clinic in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Fort Collins, CO, Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mayer's Office Locations

    Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center
    1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 634-2020
    Jason Mayer, MD
    3156 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
    William A. Shachtman, MD
    1725 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
    Eye Center of Northern Colorado Centerra
    6125 Sky Pond Dr, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD
    1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
    Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision
    3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline
    2555 E 13th St, Loveland, CO 80537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2022
    Brief but professional, friendly, clear.
    B. H. — Sep 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Mayer, MD
    About Dr. Jason Mayer, MD

    • Cornea & External Diseases
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720374994
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp-Cornea
    • Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

