Dr. McBean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason McBean, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason McBean, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McBean works at
Locations
Fairfield Dermatology1305 Post Rd Ste 310, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (475) 330-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Each time I meet with Dr. McBean I feel as if I am with a highly competent physician who listens and addresses my specific needs, questions and concerns. I always leave happy!
About Dr. Jason McBean, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649492752
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBean has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McBean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBean.
