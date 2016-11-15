See All Otolaryngologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Jason McChesney, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason McChesney, MD

Dr. Jason McChesney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.

Dr. McChesney works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McChesney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 (304) 598-4825
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Morgantown Ear Nose & Throat
    1065 SUNCREST TOWN CENTRE DR, Morgantown, WV 26505 (304) 599-3959
  3. 3
    Uha Family Medicine Lab
    1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 (304) 598-4825
  4. 4
    9200 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 (304) 598-4825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2016
    God bless Dr. Jason McChesney a life time of rejections I found him and he told me all risk and also everything else with recovery make sure that u listen to how it should go and what to do to help when my meds make me fell icky he immediately made sure they were changed and great :) yes it rough first week to week and a half :) but worth it :) thank u for making room for me to eat steak and potato chips and no more coughing up stones lol ur the man and always nice to have a handsome doc ;) lol
    Diana Huntley in west Union wv — Nov 15, 2016
    About Dr. Jason McChesney, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    15 years of experience
    English
    1487616074
    Education & Certifications

    CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason McChesney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McChesney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McChesney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McChesney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McChesney works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. McChesney’s profile.

    Dr. McChesney has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McChesney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McChesney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McChesney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McChesney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McChesney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

