Dr. Jason McClune, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jason McClune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason McClune, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. McClune works at
Locations
Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Lung and Sleep Care1811 Edwina Dr, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 302-1377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Health Physicians - Lung & Sleep Care4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 507, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-1378
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClune?
I was diagnosed with IPF, he took the time to discuss my condition, explained alternatives and he and his staff worked with my insurance company to assure I received the specialty drug I needed to slow the disease progress.
About Dr. Jason McClune, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClune has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McClune has seen patients for Emphysema, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McClune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.