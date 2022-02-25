Overview

Dr. Jason McClune, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. McClune works at Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Lung and Sleep Care in Vidalia, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.