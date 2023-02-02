Dr. Jason McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason McGowan, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Neurosurgery One - Lakewood11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was experiencing excruciating pain in my left leg and didn't realize that my lower back was the problem. I was also having major problems with my primary care physician and his lack of understanding and pain management. Then I met Dr. Jason E. McGowan MD. After our very first consultation I was convinced that he understood what I was experiencing and gave me encitful information on my condition and how he could help me. Dr. McGowan is a skillful Neurosurgeon and is supported by an incredible staff of professionals implementing the latest care techniques and medical technology needed to get the job done. Together, they got me back on my feet, back to work and "frankly " gave me my life back. I am so greatful to have had Dr McGowan and his staff help me through this most painful moment in my life. I wish he were my regular physician and wish him only the best and continued success. Respectfully, Anthony Vigil
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
