Dr. Jason McGowan, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason McGowan, MD

Dr. Jason McGowan, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. McGowan works at Neurosurgery One in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. McGowan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery One - Lakewood
    11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 638-7500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery One - Lakewood
    11750 W 2 Pl Medical Plz Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 459-6745

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I was experiencing excruciating pain in my left leg and didn't realize that my lower back was the problem. I was also having major problems with my primary care physician and his lack of understanding and pain management. Then I met Dr. Jason E. McGowan MD. After our very first consultation I was convinced that he understood what I was experiencing and gave me encitful information on my condition and how he could help me. Dr. McGowan is a skillful Neurosurgeon and is supported by an incredible staff of professionals implementing the latest care techniques and medical technology needed to get the job done. Together, they got me back on my feet, back to work and "frankly " gave me my life back. I am so greatful to have had Dr McGowan and his staff help me through this most painful moment in my life. I wish he were my regular physician and wish him only the best and continued success. Respectfully, Anthony Vigil
    ANTHONY L VIGIL — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Jason McGowan, MD

    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    • English
    • 1619233145
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Dr. Jason McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGowan works at Neurosurgery One in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. McGowan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

