Overview of Dr. Jason McKean, MD

Dr. Jason McKean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. McKean works at OBH Bone and Joint Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.