Dr. Jason McKean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason McKean, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason McKean, MD
Dr. Jason McKean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. McKean works at
Dr. McKean's Office Locations
-
1
OBH Bone and Joint Center1 Brookdale Plz # 152, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6784Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKean?
I was in a severe car accident and Dr. McKean performed 5 surgeries on me to fix various broken bones. He is a very friendly and outgoing guy and a terrific doctor. He was always available to answer questions and was very reassuring. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jason McKean, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104083849
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKean works at
Dr. McKean has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKean speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McKean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.